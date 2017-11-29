Police find 11-year-old girl driving SUV with adult in back

WARREN, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in northeastern Ohio say an 11-year-old girl was driving an SUV when police stopped it and arrested a young woman riding in the back seat.

Warren Law Director Greg Hicks tells WKBN-TV the woman doesn't have a driver's license and indicated that she thought it would be better to let the child drive.

Police stopped the vehicle Saturday night after its high-beam headlights flashed toward oncoming traffic in the dark. WKBN reports the SUV's owner had lent the vehicle to the passenger, 19-year-old Brandy Cross, but didn't give permission for the child to drive.

The girl was cited and released to her mother.

Cross was jailed on charges including child endangering and pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate a public defender is being appointed for the Warren woman.

