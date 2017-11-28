Hotel renovation brings excitement to downtown businesses

With plans in the works for the former Hotel SeaGate business owners are getting excited about the future. They believe this is just the beginning, with other big projects expected from this.

For a while, the building on the corner of Jefferson and Summit has sat just there lifeless. But Tuesday morning, an announcement of new life for the block got people excited.

No one could be happier than the owners of Balance Pan Asian Grille that's going in across the street in just a few months.

In 2016, when the co-founders of Balance Pan-Asian were searching for a new location downtown. They took a leap of faith for a site at the corner of Summit and Jefferson. A spot looking through a fence of rubble from the remains of Hotel SeaGate.

"We always kind of had some faith that county and the city had a vision for what to do with that space so we kind of left it up to them," Prakash Karamchandani, a co-founder. "But we always knew that, that area was going to come back to life and I think you see that now."

Tuesday County Commissioners announced the $30 million dual brand Hilton Hotel that will have a restaurant. Owners of Balance Pan-Asian Grille said they aren't worried because they offer something unique, like the ability to order food through an app and get it fast as well as their brand new vertical farm that will grow fresh produce for their customers.

"I think it's the more the merrier," said Hochan Jang, a co-founder. "So we have our own thing going and they do too and we'll definitely support each other and we're very excited."

Connect Toledo said they were glad to hear about the positive momentum on the downtown masterplan. One of the biggest concerns was the SeaGate Convention Center and with the hotel announcement they expect changes to follow there as well.

"We need to modernize and expand the ballroom," said Rachel Bach, president and CEO of Connect Toledo. "The county has gone ahead and done some studies related to that and I suspect that you'll be hearing some announcements from the county sometime at a later date."

Connect Toledo said this renovation will help put us on the map, maybe not for the hotel itself, but for the other businesses that will renovate or be created because of its development in Downtown Toledo.

