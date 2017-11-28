Trainer Tip - How to keep the workout going through the holidays

It's the week after Thanksgiving, are you feeling a little bit guilty about skipping that workout?

You're not alone. Usually everyone goes a bit overboard for the holidays. But that's not an excuse to skip the workout.

It's good to start out with something that can help almost every part of your body. Machines like the elliptical are perfect for that.

But before using it, it's important to know that there is a wrong and correct way to use it.

It's important to stand up straight and not to lead on the handles. Keep in mind that you must keep your muscles engaged. Don't just allow them to swing with the momentum of the machine.

