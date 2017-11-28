Toledo City Council approves AFSCME new 3-year contract

A chunk of your tax dollars may go toward paying employees who are in charge of a handful of city services.

Almost 750 AFSCME workers are employed by the city of Toledo, and now their new three-year contract has been unanimously approved by city council

Last week city council was set to vote on this new contract, but held off because they wanted to see more than just the numbers of the contract.

AFSCME leaders said, when negotiating, both the union and the city wanted to see improvements in things like attendance and morale as well as competitive wages.

This contract includes pay increases every year.

These employees are in charge of doing everything from snow and leaf removal to repairing water and sewer lines for the city. And the Regional Director for AFSCME said these negotiations are important to make sure both the union workers and the city are winning in this.

"80 percent of our members live in the city limits so those folks go back they live here, they shop here, they dine here, they spend their money and it comes right back and it stays right with the city so it's very important and to be able to pay people competitive wages, it's crucial to keep everybody right here." ">

This contract will last until 2020, then AFSCME and City of Toledo leaders will have to negotiate again.

