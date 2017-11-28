New Jeep Wrangler to be unveiled at Los Angeles Auto Show

As workers finally begin to return to the Toledo Jeep plant, the excitement for the upcoming 2018 Jeep Wrangler continues to grow.

While details have been slowly released over the last year of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler, Wednesday, the public received its first official look at the Los Angeles Auto Show.

Fiat-Chrysler has confirmed the long awaited Wrangler will make it's first public appearance at the show.

Until now, we have only seen a handful of official photos released showing the new Jeep and its newly designed interior.

Locally, dealers have been patiently waiting to see the new model themselves. There is a lot of hype around the upgraded interior, as the Wrangler has become known for having a bit of a vanilla interior.

Denny Amrhein with Grogans Towne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram said loyal Jeep fans have been asking about any and all information on the Wrangler.

But for the first time in a long time, Fiat-Chrysler has kept most of that information under tabs.

"They've really kept this secret, this has been one of the biggest secrets that I can think of in a long time on what the vehicle is actually going to look like and what is all going to be new to it. But, there's a lot of expectation, and it's all good right now." said Amrhein

Head of Jeep brand Mike Manley said he can't think of any other unveiling that had this intense of an anticipation. He also added that drivers will be able to "live life to the fullest" with this all-new Wrangler.

Jeep first rolled out a Wrangler Sahara that looked stunning under the lights of the Auto Show. To make sure the press could see every angle-- it then spun around, in true auto show fashion.

Manley said the new Wrangler's capacity surpasses the most capable SUV on the market now; the current Wrangler.

"And with nearly four million miles of testing under its belt light, traversing the globe in scorching heat and bilstering cold, the all-new Wrangler is ready to take its rightful position in the legendary Jeep lineup," said Manley.

He said the aerodynamics have improved, has an all-new sky powertop that fully retracts as fast as 60 miles per hour! And there will be two options for hard tops.

Inside the Wrangler, there's a new steering wheel, new media center, and 75 available safety and security features.

And as reported Monday, Jeep workers are now beginning to go back to work on the new Jeep Wrangler line at the North Assembly Plant.

The new Wranglers are expected to begin arriving at dealerships right around the New Year.

Jeep also announced a full, plug-in electric Wrangler will be available in 2020.

