Lucas County administrator fired in wake of husband's child sex charges

FILE: Lucas County Administrator Laura Lloyd-Jenkins and her husband Cordell Jenkins in 2015 (Source: WTOL)

The Lucas County Commissioners voted Tuesday to fire county administrator Laura Lloyd Jenkins.

Jenkins has been on administrative leave since her husband, Cordell Jenkins, was indicted on federal child sex trafficking charges. Laura Lloyd Jenkins was not charged in that case.

"We think she is no longer the right person to serve in the capacity of country administrator, the highest non-elected position in Lucas County," Commissioner Pete Gerken said.

Megan Vahey Casiere is replacing her as county administrator.

