Star Diner participates in Giving Tuesday to raise funds for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Northwest Ohio

In recent years, Giving Tuesday has become a part of the Thanksgiving holiday season.

Folks at Star Diner on Central Avenue decided to donate a part of their proceeds from the day to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

The restaurant was buzzing Tuesday morning. Now typically, they pull in a healthy crowd, but for a Tuesday, they were busier than usual with folks excited to support a great cause.

"Yeah, we've had a lot of people come out in support of Giving Tuesday and we're really happy to have them," said Megan Krueger, a manager at Star Diner.

Both Star Diner and the Komen Foundation put out signage and social media posts leading up to Giving Tuesday.

Those at Star Diner said they couldn't have been more excited to give back and continue to be a part of this partnership in addition to what they already do for the race for the cure in October.

"The money raised today at all four Star Diner locations will help us gr ant to local agencies that will directly impact women and men in our area who have no insurance or who are undeserved in all their breast cancer needs. Thank you, Star Diner," said Gretchen Awad, Community Relations and Development Manager for Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio,

Ten percent of all sales from Tuesday went straight to the Susan G. Komen Foundation to support those diagnosed with breast cancer here in northwest Ohio as well as breast cancer research and prevention.

Anyone interested in making a tax deductible donation directly to Susan G.Komen of Northwest Ohio as a part of #GivingTuesday and/or just out of the kindness of your heart, can do so here.

