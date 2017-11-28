Tony Packo's offers Giving Tuesday Gift Card Match deal for Giving Tuesday

Anyone who is in the mood for a Packo's dog or some chicken paprikash can satisfy their craving while helping out a place need on as a part of Giving Tuesday.

Tony Packo's said for every gift card that is bought from the restaurant, they will match that gift card amount and donate it to the Salvation Army.

The proceeds will go a long away as the Salvation Army provides assistance for those in need in Lucas, Wood, Ottawa, Fulton and Henry Counties.

Their help ranges from school supplies and holiday assistance, along with food, utility, rent and clothing needs.

"We believe giving back to the community is important and as a Toledo company and now celebrating our 85 years, we know there are so many people in need." said Jimmy Harmon, the CEO of Tony Packo's.

The Giving Tuesday Gift Card Match is only for Tuesday. Gift cards are available for purchase at any location or on their website.

