Lucas Co. DART presented with $13,000 check

A local program is getting national attention for its work against the opioid epidemic with a big financial boost.

The Louisville Title Company gave Lucas County DART a check for $13,000 on Tuesday.

"For every officer we have it's quite costly because we have to buy vests, we have to buy equipment for them to be able to operate. This is going to help us stay afloat for the DART unit to continue their activities," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

The DART program is unique in that the officers who respond to drug overdoses also work to get that person help.

This is the second significant donation to DART from the real estate agency.

