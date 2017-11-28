Wood Co. Sheriff's Office searching for registered sex offender - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

The Wood County Sheriff's Office is looking for a registered sex offender.

Police say Justin Guck is wanted out of Wood County Common Pleas Court for failure to register as a sex offender.

Anyone with information should call the Wood County Sheriff's Office at 419-354-9001.

