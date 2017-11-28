Wood Co. Sheriff speaks on how the opioid epidemic affects police officers

Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn gave the public a different view of the opioid epidemic on Tuesday.

Sheriff Wasylyshyn spoke at Owens Community College on the struggles police officers have in the fight against heroin.

He shared information on how addiction occurs, and why and how prescription opioid painkillers have become so commonplace.

"I think it's important for people to understand that it took many issues, many things, many events that get us to where we are today by having this epidemic. There's not going to be a single fix, it's going to take many different things to fix it," said Sheriff Wasylyshyn.

The sheriff also discussed how his office is working to fight the epidemic.

