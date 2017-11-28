How much would the items from 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' cost?

Have you ever wondered how much would the gifts from popular Christmas carol 'The Twelve Days of Christmas' would cost to buy?

PNC Bank did the math.

PNC calculated how much it would cost to buy everything in the song, coming up with a grand total for $34,558.

Experts say this is $200 more than last year, and could be a predictor of prices for the upcoming year.

"It will translate generally into the cost that they're going to see, but the one thing we need to remember is online shopping and the cost of delivery. It is more expensive to online shop, unless you're getting a great deal. Just the cost of delivery and transportation and all of those things," said Bill McDonnell, regional president of PNC Bank in Toledo.

With Cyber Monday carrying over the rest of the week, ordering the 'Twelve Days' items online would cost you $10,000 in shipping.



