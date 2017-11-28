TPD K9 calendars benefit TAHS

If you're looking for a great gift that also benefits a great charity, look no further than the Toledo Police Department.

The Toledo K-9 Association has released their calendar featuring photos of the TPD K-9 officers.

The money made from the calendars, which are perfect gifts for dog lovers, will benefit the Toledo Area Humane Society.

The calendars are $15 and will be available for pick-up on December 1 and 2.

Toledo K-9 Association t-shirts and hooded sweatshirts will also be available for purchase, costing $15 and $30 respectively.

Calendars will be available on December 1 from noon to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Neighborhood Station, and December 1 and 2 from noon to midnight in the lobby of the Safety Building.

The Northwest Neighborhood Station is located on 2330 West Sylvania Avenue, and the Safety Building is located on 525 North Erie Street.

