Kick Off The Heater: Near Record Warmth Today!

Near record high temperatures are on the way for your Tuesday! Bright sunshine and strong winds will help push the temperatures into the mid 60s. Wind gusts are likely to reach 35 - 40 mph into your afternoon.
The record high for November 28th was set back in 2005 at 68º. We will likely stay just below record limits, but that will still have our high more than 20 degrees above average!
