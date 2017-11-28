Lucas Co. commissioners announce new hotel to be built on site of former Hotel Seagate

Lucas County commissioners announce a dual brand Hilton Hotel will be built on the site of old Hotel Seagate.

The new Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites Hotel will be attached to the SeaGate Convention Center.

The $30 million project will include more than 200 hotel rooms, with the expected yearly hotel tax at $500,000.

Key Hotel and Property Management Company will manage the property and put forth an initial $1 million investment, while the county will carry the long-term bonds and remain the owner of the hotel for five years.

The new hotel is expected to attract extended stay guests, and is a county-backed venture that Commissioner Pete Gerken says shows the success of a private/public partnership.

President of Key Hotel and Property Management Jonathan Roumaya says this is a unique venture because of the dual Hilton brand of the Garden Inn and Homewood Suites.

"There's not many hotels like that in the city, and we'll be the only one downtown that's an extended stay. Where every room has the stove, the counter tops, the fridge, with all the silverware and everything you need as a much more homey feel," Roumaya said.

The hotel will also feature a bar and restaurant on the first floor. Roumaya says they are close to announcing which local restaurant owners they will be partnering with.

This announcement is a long time coming for the property at the corner of Summit and Jefferson.

In 2009 the pipes inside the hotel froze, forcing owners to shut the doors. The property was then sold to new owners three years later, giving hope for the hotel, but no work was ever done.

The county bought the property for more than a million dollars in 2014 and started to tear down the hotel in 2016.

Demolition abruptly stopped when commissioners said someone expressed an interest in the building, which we now know is Hilton Hotel.

Construction on the hotel is set to begin in spring, with hopes of opening the doors by winter of 2019.

The county is expecting that the majority of the construction jobs will be local union jobs.

