Woman escapes house fire in west Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in west Toledo Monday night.

The fire occurred on the 4000 block of Nebraska Avenue near Carver Boulevard.

Crews say they saw smoke coming from the bedroom when they arrived at the scene. They were able to put out the fire quickly.

Officials say the woman living in the home was able to get out and was checked over by medics at the scene. The woman declined to go to the hospital

Officials say the woman is left with no place to stay after the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. 

