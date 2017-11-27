Local business have successful weekend during Thanksgiving weekend

Leaders at Levis Commons said that during this year's Thanksgiving weekend, they witnessed more shoppers than they ever have in year's past.

"We did have a lot of people out, it seemed like foot traffic was way up, it was hard to tell if they were buying at that point or browsing to come back and do some shopping later, but we had really good foot traffic both days," said Allison Schroeder, the assistant general manager at Levis Commons.

Owners from two of the locally owned businesses at Levis Commons, Fiddlestix and Lily's said they had a good weekend in sales.

"We surprisingly saw an increase in traffic from last year, I was very pleasantly surprised by that. We had a few door busters which brought the people in, but we stayed busy all weekend," said Jenelle Calverley, the owner of Fiddlestix Boutique and Gallery.

"Very very busy we had a wonderful weekend, the weather was amazing and the people's spirits were really good too, I felt that especially on Friday, people were really happy," said Judy Church, the owner of Lily's.

Small Business Saturday fell on the same day as the Ohio State Michigan game and owners said it slowed down the rush. But, before and after the game, customers were shopping.

"Here because we've been here for ten years in Perrysburg we did see a lot of people come out and support us, and really really want to keep their money local and spend it in the community here," said Calverley.

As the holiday shopping season continues, these owners want you to think of them as you're out crossing things off your list.

"We have 15 small businesses, locally owned businesses out here and we always push Small Business Saturday as the kickoff to supporting the small businesses when you're out doing your Christmas shopping," said Schroeder.

Four stores at Levis Commons are taking gifts for WTOL 11's PNC Gift of Joy drive for Lucas County Children Services. So when shoppers come by, they're encouraged to bring an unwrapped toy to drop off to make sure everyone has something to open this Christmas.

