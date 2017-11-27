Teens accused of killing man in 'road rage' case sentenced, avoid prison time

Two teens learned their fate Monday after they were involved in what some are calling a deadly case of road rage.

Thomas Lehman, 23, died after being kicked and punched in a west Toledo parking lot by those teens this past August.

As the judge handed down her sentence, she said what happened in that parking lot created lifetime ramifications for Thomas Lehman's family. Not just for his absence in his family, but also for the teens who will have to live with knowing they took a mans life for the rest of their life.

Moment's before 16-year-old Roberto Almaguer and Jordan Collins learned their punishment for punching and kicking Thomas Lehman to death, Sydney Dziczek, the mother of Thomas' daughter, Emily, had a chance to speak.

"She will never be able to build a snow man with her father, run into his arms, take him to a daddy-daughter dance or dance with him on her wedding day," said Dziczek. "Emily Lehman fears for her own life because of what she witnessed these young men do to her father."

Almaguer along with his parents were seen crying along with the victim's family. Both boys did apologized before sentencing.

"It breaks my heart and hurts me deeply to know that he is not part of your family anymore. I will carry this with me the rest of my life and it saddens me to know his daughter will not grow up with her father. I know there is nothing I can do to fix it," said Almaguer.

Because the judge felt both teens were remorseful and didn't intend to kill Lehman, they won't be sent to prison. They both will receive counseling at the Youth Treatment Facility.

They could be released as early as six months from November if treatment works.

The sentence is one that stings for Lehman's family

"I hope that these boys understand what they really truly did, not just the physical act of killing someone, but taking a persons life from their family. A daughter, a mother, a brother," said Cheryl Nissen, Thomas' aunt.

Both of the teens pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter and obstruction of justice charges as part of their plea deal.

