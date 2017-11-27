United Way fundraiser offers online auction in Hancock County

The United Way of Hancock County is holding its second annual online auction as part of it's 2017 campaign.

The overall year goal for the creative fundraiser is to raise $3.3 million.

By logging into the groups website, visitors can bid on more than 60 items and packages. Many prizes were donated by local companies.

Other packages include tickets to the Toledo Zoo, a golf outing for four and tickets for the Nutcracker at the Stranahan theater.

The auction also has a texting alert system to inform people if they have been outbid for an item.

Not only is the fundraiser helping raise money for the United Way, but it is also helping draw foot traffic to local businesses.

"The idea is for the winning bid, the person has to go into the small business, if it is a small business that donated it. So, you get some foot traffic into the small business and it gets them familiarized with some of the businesses that we have here in town," said Chris Ostrander, co-chair of the 2017 fundraising campaign.

The online auction is live now and runs through December 2nd. Anyone interesting in visiting the auction can do so here.

