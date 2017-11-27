Man indicted in two-year-old cold case

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man in the murder of a woman in 2015.

Ben Brewton is accused of the murder of Susan Furr in July 2015. Police found the 61-year-old Furr in the basement bruised and beaten. An autopsy revealed she died from blunt force trauma.

Investigators say the crime was meant to look as if Furr fell down the stairs.

"Certainly this one was particularly heinous," Detective Jay Gast said. "She was a kind, generous woman. She was highly thought of in the community. She was real involved in the community, real involved in special Olympics. She did very generous acts for people and I think that added to the heinousness."

According to Toledo police, new evidence allowed police to file the charges against Brewton. However, investigators declined to comment what specifically led to the indictment.

"It was just a matter of a couple breaks, a fresh set of eyes and some good, old-fashioned police work," Detective Gast said. "And were it not for the thoroughness of the original detectives on the case, we would not have been able to accomplish what we did with this"

Family of Furr say she took in Brewton after he served a stint in jail. However, investigators say they cannot confirm this.

Brewton is currently housed at the North Central Correctional Institute in Marion. He is serving a two-year robbery sentence.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.