Deadline to enroll in health insurance is quickly approaching

The deadline to enroll in health insurance is approaching fast. That's why local officials are reminding consumers to sign up soon.

The West Toledo Branch Library will hold an open session Monday night for people to stop by and find a plan that fits their needs. Navigators will be there to help consumers out until 7 p.m. for free.

"If you don't have health insurance but you own your own home, if you get sick and your medical bills are so phenomenal that you have to sell your house to pay your medical bills you'll lose everything you have, so it's very important for people to enroll in their health insurance plan," said Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur.

The deadline to sign up, is December 15th.

