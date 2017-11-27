Two people shot in east Toledo, third person grazed by bullet

Toledo police confirmed two people were shot Monday afternoon in east Toledo.

The shooting happened at 1028 Greenwood at about 1:30 p.m.

According to Toledo police, three men including Terry Carpenter, 43, Donnell Burton, 42, and James Gordon, 41, were sitting outside the house on the porch when unknown subjects fired at the men.

Officers found Terry Carpenter, 43, outside the house with gunshot wounds. They then found James Gordon, 41, inside the house with gunshot wounds.

Buron had been grazed by a bullet.

Life Squad transported Carpenter and Gordon to the hospital.

Police have not said if they are looking for a suspect. Police also did not specify the conditions of the victims.

WTOL has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

