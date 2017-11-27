See Santa for free, donate to Gift of Joy toy drive at Levis Commons

The holiday shopping season is in full swing, and you're probably checking your list for all those presents you're buying this year.

In the midst of all the hustle and bustle, we're asking you to put one more toy on your list. A toy for a boy or girl who might not get a gift otherwise this year.

One of the many places you can drop off presents this year for Gift of Joy is at Santa's house at Levis Commons on the weekends.

It's free to see Santa, and will only cost a small amount of money to buy a gift for a child in the care of Lucas County Children's Services.

"We don't charge for pictures, we encourage people to bring their own camera or phone and take their own pictures. When they do, we ask that they bring a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive," said marketing director Allison Schroeder.

You can also bring presents to Lily's, Blue Pacific Grill, Salvador Capelli and Books-A-Million during the week, all located in Levis Commons

The Gift of Joy toy drives runs until December 10.

