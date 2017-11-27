Oregon PD looking for 2 Walmart thieves - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Oregon PD looking for 2 Walmart thieves

(Source: Oregon PD) (Source: Oregon PD)
OREGON, OH (WTOL) -

Police are looking for two women involved in a theft at the Oregon Walmart. 

Police say the two women recently robbed the store, then left the scene in a dark-colored Oldsmobile Alero. 

Anyone with information should call Detective Blazevich at 419-698-7060.

