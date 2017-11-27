Man accused of shooting officer indicted by grand jury - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man accused of shooting officer indicted by grand jury

Jamaine Hill (Source: TPD) Jamaine Hill (Source: TPD)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man accused of shooting a Toledo police officer Monday.

Prosecutors claim Jamaine Hill fired shots at police during a raid on November 14. 

One bullet hit Detective Jason Picking in the face. Detective Picking is still recovering from his injury. 

The grand jury indicted Hill on seven charges of felonious assault and one charge of having weapons under a disability.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly