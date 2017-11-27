Man steals woman's car outside party store

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Police were flagged down by the victim of a robbery in east Toledo Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at Rays Party store on Main Street around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman was sitting in her car outside of the store when an unknown black man with facial hair got into the driver's seat.

Police say the man drove the car around the area of Fourth and Platt demanding valuables. Police say the man fled the car after taking $40.

Police say the woman drove the car back to the party store to pick up the person she was waiting on, then waved down police to report the robbery.

The woman was treated at the hospital for small lacerations in her back caused by a knife, according to police.

