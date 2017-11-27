Man steals woman's car outside party store - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man steals woman's car outside party store

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police were flagged down by the victim of a robbery in east Toledo Sunday night.

The robbery occurred at Rays Party store on Main Street around 7 p.m.

Police say a woman was sitting in her car outside of the store when an unknown black man with facial hair got into the driver's seat. 

Police say the man drove the car around the area of Fourth and Platt demanding valuables. Police say the man fled the car after taking $40. 

Police say the woman drove the car back to the party store to pick up the person she was waiting on, then waved down police to report the robbery. 

The woman was treated at the hospital for small lacerations in her back caused by a knife, according to police.

