Toledo ranked among safest Ohio cities - See which cities made the Top 25 list

Toledo cracked the top 20 on a list of the 25 safest cities in Ohio.

The Glass City came in at number 18 on SafeHome's list, between Youngstown and Dayton.

Others rounding out the top 25:

Dublin, OH Parma, OH Miami, OH Strongsville, OH Kettering, OH Mentor, OH Cleveland Heights, OH Cuyahoga Falls, OH Beavercreek, OH West Chester, OH Fairfield, OH Union Township, OH Jackson Township, OH Colerain, OH Columbus, OH Akron, OH Youngstown, OH Toledo, OH Dayton, OH Mansfield, OH Cincinnati, OH Canton, OH Springfield, OH Middletown, OH Hamilton, OH

Among the factors considered by SafeHome, the FBI’s latest report of how many and what types of crimes occurred in each city over a single year. Income and education level were taken into consideration as well.

