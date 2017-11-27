Rover Pipeline gives money to first responders in Fulton, Henry, Defiance Co.

The Rover Pipeline is donating money to first responders in 18 counties in Ohio, including Fulton, Henry and Defiance Counties.

The money will be donated to the Emergency Management Departments in each of the counties the pipeline goes through.

Rover Pipeline said the money is offered in goodwill, and can be used to purchase new equipment, perform additional training or be used for any needs that benefit the first responders in each county.

The pipeline is donating $10,000 to each county.

The checks for Fulton, Henry and Defiance Counties will be presented on November 28 at the Henry County EMA offices at 2 p.m.

The offices are located on 1847 Oakwood Avenue in Napoleon.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.