Mental Health effort urges Ohioans to 'Be Present' for youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has launched a statewide multimedia campaign to raise awareness about the mental health struggles at-risk youth can face and to encourage their peers, friends, classmates and siblings to step up to help.

The Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services' Be Present campaign was launched recently. It will roll out in stages over the coming months.

Director Tracy Plouck (plowk) says many young people experience stress and anxiety during transitions from middle school to high school and then to college and self-discovery. She said that anxiety can contribute to isolation, depression and other mental health issues.

The campaign includes a website, a multiplatform presence on social media, print ads and digital public service announcements on Pandora Radio. It provides visitors with an online toolkit of resources.

