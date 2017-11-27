Driver claims mechanical failure was cause of 2-car crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Driver claims mechanical failure was cause of 2-car crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Toledo police were on the scene of a two-car crash early Monday morning.

The crash occurred on Jackman Road and Eleanor Avenue around 2:30 a.m. 

Police say one of the drivers said a mechanical issue was the cause of the crash. 

Police say the call came in as an injury crash, but no one was taken to the hospital.

