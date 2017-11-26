Woman dead after car goes off road in Hicksville

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Michelle Wyatt-Wheeler, of Fort Wayne, IN was driving northeast on State Rt. 2 just after 1 p.m. when her car went off the road.

Wyatt-Wheeler’s car first went off the right side of the road before she overcorrected back onto the road.

That’s when her car went off the right side of the road again, went through a ditch and struck the rear end of an unoccupied parked truck.

Wyatt-Wheeler was flown to the hospital where she died of her injuries.

Troopers believe the crash was speed related.

