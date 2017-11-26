80-year-old Tiffin man returns home after going missing - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

80-year-old Tiffin man returns home after going missing

TIFFIN, OH (WTOL) -

A Tiffin man is safe after going missing on Sunday afternoon.

The Tiffin Police Department issued a state-wide missing adult alert for 80-year-old Larry Cox on Sunday evening.

He had driven from his home around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday but had later returned.

