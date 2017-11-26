SUV hits two patrol cars, overturns on Starr Ave. in Oregon

One person is in custody after the SUV they were driving ran into two Oregon Police patrol cars and turned over.

The patrol cars had pulled over someone for a traffic stop on Starr Ave. near Wheeling on Sunday evening when they were clipped by the SUV.

The accident happened around 5:45 p.m.

The driver of the SUV was taken into custody after being given a sobriety test and was uninjured. Police suspect they may have been impaired.

A passenger in the SUV was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No officers were hurt.

