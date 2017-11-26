Wood County's WWI soldiers honored at museum exhibit

Portraits of some of Wood County's WWI soldiers who died overseas (Source: WTOL)

A historic and patriotic exhibit is now on display at the Wood County History Museum.

It’s called, ‘Over There! Send Word the Wood County Boys Are Coming.’

The exhibit opened to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I.

The interactive exhibit and large-scale graphics gives the visitor an overview as to why the United States got involved in the war.

But more important what it was like for Wood County soldiers to be drafted and go to Europe.

The artifacts were donated by local residents, libraries, American Legions and Bowling Green State University.

There will also be special events and demonstrations to coincide with the exhibit.

“We hope people have a better understanding of their personal history. How things like World War I still are relevant today and how we’ve grown and changed and how things are still the same,” said Kelli Kling of the museum.

The most striking and important exhibit here is the trench.

It was designed and installed by BGSU Theater students to make visitors feel like a soldier.

“Walking through the trench and feeling the overwhelming sensation and what it was like for a young man to leave Wood County for the first time to get on a ship, go to Europe and experience the overwhelming sense of war,” said Ms. Kling.

The exhibit runs through the end of next year.

Admission is $5.00.

