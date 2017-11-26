Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: November 26, 2017

Holidays are a time when a lot of us remember family traditions and those who helped make them as well as those who are no longer here to enjoy them.

With family in mind, Jerry welcomes Dr. Murray Howe, physician and author of "Nine Lessons I learned from my Father," and dives into those lessons. His father? Mr. Hockey himself, Gordie Howe.

And then, have you noticed that a town will continue to claim its sons-and-daughters even when they leave the nest to chase their dreams?

CBS News just celebrated 50 years of "On the Road." It's the franchise that for years featured Charles Kuralt, which now is the work of Steve Hartman who's from right here in the Toledo area.

Jerry talked with Steve about the milestone and his gift for telling stories.

