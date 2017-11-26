Findlay police find dead man inside apartment

Findlay Police found a man dead inside his apartment from a gunshot wound to the head Saturday evening.

Police were called to the scene, located on the 200 block of east Foulke Avenue, around 8 p.m.

When police arrived, the apartment's door was already opened. That's when they found 42-year-old Brian A. McQuistion. Police say that the McQuistion was the only person police found in his apartment.

Two hours before McQuistion was found by an acquaintance, police had a report of a pedestrian that heard the sound of a gunshot in the same area.

The incident is under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or the Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.