Good Samaritans save woman from house fire

Three people were taken to a local hospital after a house with no smoke alarms, caught fire in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

The blaze happened on the 400 block of Spencer Street just before 3 a.m. after a sofa caught fire from a space heater.

Three adults and two children were inside the rental home at the time of the fire.

Officials said three men worked to make a hole in the plywood that covered the door of the home because they knew someone was in the home.

Officials said the men then pulled a woman out of the home. The woman was unconscious due to smoke inhalation, but regained consciousness as she was carried away from the fire.

One man was taken to the hospital with a burned foot and a child was also taken to the hospital as a precaution, but did not appear to be injured.

The house will have to be demolished after crews said all three of it's floors were in flames.

The fire is under investigation, but is not being ruled as suspicious.

