Small towns and small business Saturday a match made in shopper's heaven

Today was a day to support the little guys, the ones who keep our nation in business.

There are now three major holiday shopping days; Black Friday, Cyber Monday and two days after Thanksgiving, Small Business Saturday.

Even though there was a big football game on TV, folks came to Grand Rapids to visit its quaint shops.

Small Business Saturday was established in 2010 by American Express and keeps getting bigger every year.

It encourages shoppers to ditch the big box stores and malls and support smaller, locally owned businesses like the Garden Gate.

“Because that's your neighbor, your friend. The lady you work with. That's who owns these businesses,” said Terri Elling, owner of the Garden Gate.

There are nearly 29 million small businesses in the United States.

Last Year, 112 million shoppers turned out on Small Business Saturday to spend close to $15 billion dollars.

"You can walk the streets of Grand Rapids, enjoy the town and the people at your own pace,” said Elling.

The Garden Gate has been in Grand Rapids for sixteen years.

Elling says you can't beat small town, small business shopping.

"They're going to get something unique and different they won't get at the big box store. Personal service. They know we appreciate them coming back,” said Elling.

And they'll continue coming back because as one welcome mat says, our place is your place.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.