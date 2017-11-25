Accident fire causes crews to take house down

A family's house will be demolished after it caught fire by accident early Saturday morning.

The fire happen on Vogel Drive across from Pine Glen Park in west Toledo around 3:30 a.m.

Fire crews said the fire was an accident that started in the fireplace. No one was injured and everyone was able to get out safely.

However crews said the house is a total loss and will have to come down.

Follow WTOL:

Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.