Driver leaves car behind after two-vehicle crash

A car was left behind by its passengers after it crashed into a pickup truck in west Toledo early Saturday morning.

The crashed happened on Sylvania Avenue and Jackman Road just after 2:30 a.m.

Police believe the passengers of the car left behind may be injured after they found blood in the car.

The driver and passenger in the pickup truck were not injured however.

No charges have been filed.

