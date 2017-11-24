Literal "Season of Giving" for local company giving home away

A local company is taking the giving season literally.

List'n Sell Realty is gearing up to give away a home to a family in need, no strings attached.

It’s not too late to join in on this "too good to be true" Black Friday deal.

"We thought it would be a perfect property just to giveaway to a family in need,” said Engelo Rumora, a property investor with List’n Sell.

In as little as three weeks neighbors on Leland Drive will see brand new owners for a home in South Toledo, and they won't pay a dime for the two-bedroom, one bath home valuing close to $40,000.

"It's about someone that is in need,” said Rumora about why they give away a house. “Someone that has fallen on hard times, they are currently going through financial struggles whatever it may be this home would be perfect for someone like that."

So far, they have a handful of entries for the free home. All you must do to enter the contest is submit a video explaining why you deserve the home and post it on their website.

The deadline to send in your submission is December 1st.

For those who don't necessarily need a house, you too can be involved in the contest and vote for who you think deserves to win the renovated house.

"It's a very proud feeling,” said Rumora. “It's a humbling experience knowing that these people, their life might change because of this house. Just think about that, you are changing someone's life."

List’n Sell Realty organized the giveaway last year and said it brought uncontrollable joy for the winner and them.

Engelo says he knew right away they would continue the tradition, their goal is to give 100 homes away. This house makes number two, which they will give away December 16th.

"Last year was unforgettable, this year will be unforgettable,” said Engelo Rumora. “I am looking forward to one day in the future, looking back on all of these houses I've given away and I'll have the biggest smile on my face knowing that there are people that have fallen on hard times and are living in these homes and that is something that my company and myself were able to provide them with."

If you want to submit a video for the contest or even just vote for who you think should win, you go to their website here.

