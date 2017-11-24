Black Fur-i-Day a huge success as folks line up early to adopt dogs

Black Friday has become its own American holiday, and isn’t just for a great deal on TVs.

The Lucas County Canine Care and Control had a promotion on Friday morning called Black Fur-i-Day to promote adoptions.

The cost of adoptions was cut dramatically depending on how early you arrived.

There were both dogs, and people, everywhere, excited to be a part of the day.

It is the fourth year for this very successful program.

“We had people lined up before 4 o’clock in the morning to come adopt some of our amazing dogs, and we have just had such great adoptions today," said Laura Simmons-Wark, Community Outreach Coordinator for Lucas County Canine Care and Control. "Currently, about forty have found homes, which is about half of the dogs we had up for adoption, so it’s been a huge success. So, thank you Toledo for opening up your hearts and your homes to these dogs!”

The Lucas County Canine Care & Control is at 410 S. Erie Street in downtown Toledo.

Adoption fees include a registered microchip, age appropriate vaccines, spay & neutering, heartworm testing, deworming, and treatment.

"Maybe you’re not able to adopt right now but still want to help these guys. We’re always in need of donations, blankets, towels, dog treats, toys, and even if you want to come volunteer," said Simmons-Wark.

There are still plenty of pups available if you feel that the time is right to open your home.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control are going to be open all weekend.

