Buckeye Wolverine Shop busy before big game

The left side of the store is for Ohio State fans, the right side for Michigan fans.

It’s the Buckeye Wolverine Shop in Maumee.

Business at the apparel store has its ups and downs depending on how your team plays on any particular Saturday.

“It’s sort of a funny thing to watch. But on Sunday you’ll see the traffic slow down if it’s been a bad Saturday,” said shop owner Chris Mason.

There are plenty of hats and t-shirts here, but also lots of pricey stuff to jazz up your man cave, including pool tables, furniture, sofas and dart boards.

And there’s several new ultimate collectibles this year at the shop, specifically for those who live in a house divided.

There’s house divided clocks, rugs, mirrors and pub tables with opposing bar stools.

For all this to happen the two schools had to settle copyright issues.

“Well because both schools have to agree on it and of course both schools have their best interests at heart,” said Mason.

One thing is for sure.

Fans from both schools shopping here will never agree on the outcome of the big game.

“Michigan is going to win 34-7,” said shopper John Allerding.

Frank Bird reminded John about his past predictions.

“He would be wrong. John has had to buy us ice cream for our family the past five years because Michigan has lost since 2012.”

And it could be six years if the Wolverines have an ice cream-like meltdown on the field against the Buckeyes Saturday at the Big House.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.











