New Jeep pickup may have optional soft top

New details are emerging about the upcoming Jeep pickup truck that will be built at the Toledo North Assembly Plant .

The Automotive News is reporting the Jeep Scrambler will come with an optional soft top that can be lowered or removed, making it a convertible pick-up truck.

Production of the truck is expected to begin in 2018.

