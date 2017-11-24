UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

UK police at reported incident at Oxford Circus station

LONDON (AP) - British police say they are responding to reports of an incident at Oxford Circus subway station, one of London's busiest.

British Transport Police tweeted Friday afternoon that officers are on the scene.

Witnesses on social media report people running into nearby shops and pubs.

Transit authorities say the station is being evacuated.

