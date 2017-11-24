Hot Head Burritos celebrates grand opening weekend with $5 burritos, bowls

Hot Head Burritos now have a new location in the Toledo area.

The Ohio-based company opened the new store on 6600 West Sylvania Avenue in Sylvania, and they want to celebrate.

Hot Head is offering $5 burritos and bowls on November 26 from 11 a.m. till close.

Customers 12 years and under will also receive a free li'l burrito or bowl for per adult in their group.

"Our new location is ready to serve Sylvania and its surroundings the best burrito around. We're excited to bring a brand-new option to the area, but we're also committed to being good neighbors. We look forward to supporting local organizations that work to make Sylvania the great city it is. We are really looking forward to giving everyone a great deal, plus treating the kids this upcoming Sunday. We are proud to welcome everyone in Sylvania to tray all of our great toppings and signature sauces," said Ron Duschl, owner of Hot Head Burritos.

These offers will also be available at the Perrysburg and Holland locations on the same day.

