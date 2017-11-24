Man arrested for allegedly biting officer's thigh - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arrested for allegedly biting officer's thigh

TOLEDO, OH

A Toledo man accused of assaulting a police officer is behind bars Friday.

Police say Corvin English was hosting a party that was getting out of control on Monroe Street. 

Court documents show this was not the first time officers were called out to one of his parties.

Police say when they tired to arrest English, he bit one of the officers on the thigh.

English is being held in the Lucas County Jail.

