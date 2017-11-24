Arson investigators seek tips on 2 Sylvania Twp. fires

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau are looking for tips regarding two fires that were intentionally set in Sylvania Township.

Investigators say both fires were started on November 16 around 9:30 p.m.

The fires damaged the homes located at 3611 North Holland-Sylvania Road and 3619 North Holland-Sylvania Road. Both homes were abandoned.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.