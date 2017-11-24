Arson investigators seek tips on 2 Sylvania Twp. fires - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arson investigators seek tips on 2 Sylvania Twp. fires

The Division of State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau are looking for tips regarding two fires that were intentionally set in Sylvania Township.

Investigators say both fires were started on November 16 around 9:30 p.m. 

The fires damaged the homes located at 3611 North Holland-Sylvania Road and 3619 North Holland-Sylvania Road. Both homes were abandoned. 

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the fires.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal's Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.

