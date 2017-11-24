City of Findlay lights Christmas tree

Holiday cheer and Christmas spirit are sweeping throughout the area.

Findlay is no exception, as the city is ready to light their Christmas tree on Friday.

The tree lighting ceremony will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Dorney Plaza.

Afterwards, you can visit Santa and Mrs. Claus for cookies, hot chocolate and even a horse-drawn wagon ride through downtown.

