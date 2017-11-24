Santa arrives at The Shops at Fallen Timbers

You can help welcome Santa to northwest Ohio as he makes his way to Maumee.

The jolly big man will arrive at The Shops at Fallen Timbers starting at 7 p.m.

But the fun begins well before Santa gets here.

You'll find lots of entertainment, including a DJ and fireworks, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Visit here for more information.

